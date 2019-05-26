Fox Valley community pays tribute to fallen soldiers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Memorial Day may not be until Monday, but the Fox Valley Veterans Council spent Saturday morning paying tribute to fallen soldiers at a Memorial Day ceremony.

The council conducted Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the west entrance of Outagamie County Administration Building, located on 320 S. Walnut St., in Appleton.

A few dozen community members attended the event, including veterans council members, Representative Mike Gallagher, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Nelson says people shouldn't wait until Memorial Day to pay their respects to American soldiers who have lost their lives.

"Every day we should take some time to think about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for which we have the freedoms that some of us take for granted," Nelson said. "If it wasn't for their sacrifice, we would not have the country that we have today."

Nelson also said it's important to support the family members of fallen soldiers.