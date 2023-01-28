APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One local family is rallying to support a community leader. Grand Chute Police Officer Jennifer Clement is battling cancer. Clement’s family friends say she is no stranger to the fight

“Jen is a wonderful caring person, not only is she an amazing police officer she’s a very caring person as well,” said Kim Christensen.

“As soon as we found out that she had cancer for the third time I contacted Annie and Stephanie and said that we need to do something,” said Jean Palm

Clement was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, skin cancer in 2018, and now has stomach cancer. As clement fights cancer her family looks to support her in every way. Jennifer’s sister Stephanie says she can overcome anything.

“To see her go through this not once not twice but the third time part of you wants to wonder why and then you look at Jen and you’re like if anybody can beat this, she can beat this,” said Harris.

A fundraiser featuring live music, food, and more hosted hundreds hoping to support clement, the 17-year officer says she is thankful for the effort.

“It’s truly amazing it’s so humbling, it just means the world to see all these people truly care about myself and my family,” explained Clement.

Clement is undergoing chemotherapy and encourages other cancer patients to remain brave.

“Reach out to people if you need that, there’s a lot of amazing groups out there just keep staying strong and keep fighting, that’s all you can do,” stated Clement.



Jennifer will soon head to Froedert in Milwaukee to have her stomach removed.