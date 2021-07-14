FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley counseling center weighs in on mental health with latest comment from Aaron Rodgers

(WFRV) -Recently, Aaron Rodgers commented on his mental health during the offseason which has garnered praise from local mental health professionals.

The Samaritan Counseling Center in the Fox Valley says that a celebrity who tends to their minds, as well as their bodies, allows for more open and honest conversations about how to take care of themselves in a more holistic way.

Rosangela Berbert, Executive Director of Samaritan Counseling Center says that while someone may be physically healthy, it doesn’t mean they feel good inside, “You can exercise as much as you want, but if you are not mentally well, that exercise is going to come with preoccupations at the same time people go for a run and a gym, they don’t take care of their minds and the body would reap the full benefit of exercise.”

She went on to say that men are especially reluctant to talk about this so Rodger’s speaking out is removing part of the stigma and in a way has become a new role model for people.

