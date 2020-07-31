FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund awards $1 million in grants to non-profits

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund has reached $1 million in grants to local non-profit organizations and $1.5 million in donations.

The fund was established by the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region and United Way Fox Cities. Funds are used to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.

More than $1 million in grants have been awarded to 82 local non-profit organizations in Outagamie, Calumet, Shawano, Waupaca and the Neenah-Menasha area of Winnebago counties.

In the last month, eight non-profits were awarded $170,000 in grants from the Fox Valley COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

To donate to the Community Response Fund, visit the Community Foundation’s website.

