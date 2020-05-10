Fox Valley graduate walks across the stage in front of family and friends

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, several schools have closed their campuses to help keep students and their communities safe. This has stripped several graduating seniors the chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in front of their friends, families, and peers.

However, this didn’t stop one graduating senior from Minnesota State University in Mankato from walking across the stage on the day of her graduation.

On Saturday, Fox Valley resident and graduate Elizabeth Landwehr, walked across the Jones Park Amphitheatre stage to the beat of, Pomp and Circumstance, while dressed in her cap and being cheered on by her friends and family.

The Landwehr family say they wanted to create something special to celebrate their daughter’s achievements, so they invited their friends and family to attend this untraditional graduation ceremony.

While at the ceremony, friends and family were sure to maintain the social distancing practices while they cheered for and honored Elizabeth.

The graduation ceremony entailed a commencement speech given by a family friend, as well as excerpts read by Elizabeth’s father from letters that were sent by the University’s faculty.

Smiling from ear to ear, the happy graduate said, “I cannot believe that they are all here. I was really sad to not have graduation, but the fact that they’re all here makes me feel so good, so loved. I am so thankful that they all came.”

