NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years.

She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget.

“I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in to work a group and thankfully I did because it worked out in the long run for me,” said Gentz.

Gentz received a cash tip worth hundreds of dollars from a group of Fox Valley entrepreneurs and small business owners who have made it a tradition to dine together each month and tip big.

They call it a blessing dinner.

About a dozen of them gathered at Holidays Pub and Grill on Thursday night and at the end of the night they surprised Gentz with a massive tip. Gentz was visibly emotional when saw the money.

“We get blessed by the customers that work with us so we figured why don’t we hand that blessing down to other people,” said Shane Rosenow who is part of the tipping group.

Gentz said her tip was the biggest she’s ever received in her eight years as a server. She said it was nice to feel appreciated by her customers.

“People like that are why I work the job that I do and why I come back to work everyday,” said Gentz.

“Of course it makes me feel good, but I don’t just do it because it makes me feel good it’s because I want to try to help out and give back as much as I can,” said Rosenow.

Rosenow said the blessing dinners were something he participated in when he would meet colleagues for events around the country. After praying about it, he said he wanted to bring the blessing dinners to the Fox Valley.

Rosenow says he’s always looking for more people to be part of these blessing dinners. He says if you’re interested you can message him on Facebook.