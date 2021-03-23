Fox Valley groups call for the ratification of CEDAW resolution in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women [CEDAW] is once again a topic of discussion, this time only in Appleton.

“There’s a group called cities for CEDAW where various towns and cities across the country have either enacted resolutions or passed ordinances to either support the ratification of CEDAW or implement its principles in their municipal government,” said Denise Fenton, the Alderperson for District 6 in Appleton.

CEDAW is an international framework used to help create gender equity in the law.

It has been ratified by 189 nations, the United States is one of only six not to do so since it was proposed in 1979.

“I drafted a resolution and submitted it to the Appleton common council in support of CEDAW,” said Fenton.

Organizers said that having many cities ratify a CEDAW resolution in support of national ratification sends a strong message to Washington.

“So this is the first time one of the northern cities would be part of that effort, by being a City for CEDAW you would then represent the number of people in your jurisdiction that you would then be saying is supportive of this effort,” said Sandi Rohde, the Vice President of the Mid-Day Women’s Alliance. “So when it comes to passing resolutions at the federal level then that’s leverage to say we’ve got this many people already supporting it.”

Many are supporting the effort in Appleton and got together for a virtual event in support of the passage of the resolution.

Ellen Kennedy, the Founder and Executive Director of World Without Genocide said, “It gives women and men a stronger stake and incentive in organizing and acting for non-discrimination just like tonight’s gathering.”

Kennedy’s organization was a large part in putting on the Appleton event.

“Why the United States should ratify CEDAW to me and to many others is very clear, it would demonstrate a global commitment to women’s rights.”