FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Humane Association is asking the community for help in locating this furry friend’s home.

According to the Humane Assocaition, a cat was found on W. Calumet Street in the Village of Fox Crossing.

If you have any information regarding the owner of this cat, contact the Fox Valley Humane Association at (920)-733-1717.

