Fox Valley man convicted of drug charges, faces 40+ years in prison

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a 3-day trial a Fox Valley man has been convicted of 12 counts stemming from a 2019 traffic stop on I-41.

According to officials, on July 12, District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 45-year-old Tony Weaver has been convicted of 7 different charges. This comes following a 3-day trial in Fond du Lac County.

Weaver was convicted of the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (>50grams) – Repeater – 2nd and Subsequent offense. Class C Felony.

Six counts of Felony Bail Jumping. Class H Felonies.

Eluding a Traffic Officer – Repeater. Class I Felony.

Possession of THC – Repeater – 2nd and Subsequent Offender. Class I Felony.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Repeater. Unclassified Misdemeanor.

Obstructing an Officer – Repeater. Class A Misdemeanor.

Operating After Revocation. Unclassified Misdemeanor.

Weaver was convicted of 9 felonies, including possessing nearly 1 lb of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He also was convicted of eluding a traffic stop and felony bail jumping. The street value of the meth is estimated at about $43,000 dollars.

Back in April of 2019, Law Enforcement attempted a traffic stop of Weaver on Interstate 41, in which Weaver attempted to evade the stop by running a red light at the Highway 151 off-ramp. Weaver was later located with 439 grams of meth near his vehicle.

This traffic stop came following a near yearlong multijurisdiction investigation into drug trafficking of multiple substances in the Fox Valley in which Weaver was a main target of the investigation.

District Attorney Toney explains that this was a significant law enforcement investigation that crossed even crossed state lines. Toney wanted to thank both local law enforcement and drug task forces for their dedication to this investigation. Saying, “Their dedicated work has made our entire region safer through the arrest and conviction of Tony Weaver…”

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation including:

Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

Appleton Police Department

Menasha Police Department

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

City of Fond du Lac Police Department

Kenosha area law enforcement

Division of Criminal Investigation

Wisconsin Crime Lab

Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office

Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

Local Five will update this story as more details become available.