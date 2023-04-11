(WFRV) – A 34-year-old Fox Valley man was indicted for allegedly producing and distributing child pornography.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin, John D. Schaefer of Menasha and Oshkosh was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 11, 2023.

The indictment alleges that on or about August 2, 2020, Schaefer “employed and used a minor” for the purpose of creating a “visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

It further alleges that on or about September 21, 2021, Schaefer distributed a digital video depicting the sexual acts of a prepubescent child.

If convicted of the production charge, Schaefer faces a mandatory minimum 15 years in prison with a maximum of 30 years. For the distribution charge, Schaefer could get up to 40 years in prison and faces up to $250,000 for each count.

This case was investigated by the City of Menasha Police Department and the City of Oshkosh Police Department.