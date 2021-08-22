Fox Valley Metro P.D. search for man and dog involved in latest dog bite incident

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) is looking to identify a person whose dog was involved in a dog bite incident at the Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute on Thursday.

According to FVMPD, at around 8:30 p.m., two dog owners were breaking a fight between their dogs when both owners got bitten by the other person’s dog.

FVMPD shared, “The primary focus of this investigation is to identify an unknown person with an animal

bite and their dog who has also bitten someone so that appropriate public health guidelines from Outagamie County Public Health can be followed.”

The unknown person is described as a man in his twenties, approximately six feet tall with brown hair. He was further described as wearing a red shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and sunglasses. The dog was described as a black and brown German Shepherd type dog, possibly named Max.

Anyone with information can contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department by calling (920)788-7505.