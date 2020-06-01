Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley Metro P.D. ask for help in locating man believed to be involved in stolen vehicle incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for the publics’ help in locating a man who is believed to be involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

Officials reported that on May 29, police located a stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot in the Village of Kimberly. Officers then say they found 27-year-old Dustin Mayer who is believed to be associated with the stolen vehicle.

Within the vehicle found, officers said they found firearms, fentanyl, and other drugs.

According to authorities, when officers attempted to make contact with Mayer, Mayer fled from police and went into a subdivision south of Highway CE near Railroad Street in the Village of Kimberly.

While fleeing Mayer allegedly entered homes and vehicles in the area to avoid arrest.

Police say Mayer currently has an active felony warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Law enforcement is urging that the community not attempt to contact or take Mayer into custody but to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920)788-7505.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"