Fox Valley Metro P.D. ask for help in locating man believed to be involved in stolen vehicle incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for the publics’ help in locating a man who is believed to be involved in a stolen vehicle incident.

Officials reported that on May 29, police located a stolen vehicle in a hotel parking lot in the Village of Kimberly. Officers then say they found 27-year-old Dustin Mayer who is believed to be associated with the stolen vehicle.

Within the vehicle found, officers said they found firearms, fentanyl, and other drugs.

According to authorities, when officers attempted to make contact with Mayer, Mayer fled from police and went into a subdivision south of Highway CE near Railroad Street in the Village of Kimberly.

While fleeing Mayer allegedly entered homes and vehicles in the area to avoid arrest.

Police say Mayer currently has an active felony warrant for his arrest through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Law enforcement is urging that the community not attempt to contact or take Mayer into custody but to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920)788-7505.