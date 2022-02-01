Fox Valley Metro Police Department faces crossing guard shortage, uses patrol officers to fill spots

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local police departments are sounding the alarm when it comes to crossing guards, there are just not enough to go around.

Lt. Mark Wery, Fox Valley Metro Police Department, said, “We’ve experienced a significant shortage in guards to the point where we’ve had to get creative.”

The department already eliminated three of their thirteen posts, instead of a person kids are utilizing pedestrian stop lights or walking a few extra blocks to the next guard.

“We’re down to ten. From last year to this year we’re down three spots,” said Wery. “And we currently have nine staff members to cover ten intersections.”

Administrative Manager, Kelly Vandenheuvel said keeping students safe has required everyone in the department to help fill in, “We’ve had our community service officers filling in, we’ve had administrative staff filling in and our patrol officers filling in.”

The department said taking one of their patrol officers off their regular duties is putting a strain on the department.

“Three of the five school days last week were covered by patrol officers from our department as crossing guards which can be taxing on our staff as we are not as large as some of the other communities,” said Wery.

The public safety team members said they will make sure kids get home safe.

“We just want to see kidos get home safe,” said Vandenheuvel. “And the guards really know what direction those kids are headed in and they are able to get traffic stopped so the kids can get home safely.