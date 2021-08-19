FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley Metro Police Department hosts 1st annual Golf Outing in support of Metro Police K9 Foundation

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) will be hosting its first annual Golf Outing at High Cliff Golf Course and Event Center on Friday morning.

According to FVMPD, the event will be located at W5095 Golf Course Road, Sherwood, at 9 a.m., and will be aimed to raise awareness for the Metro Police K9 Foundation and the need for police K9s in the Fox Valley.

Additionally, organizers say the golf outing is a way to raise funds for ongoing program costs, such as food, veterinary service, equipment as well as continuing the program for years to come.

The event will not only feature blissful golf but will also include K9 Foundation members and FVMPD staff on hand to discuss the importance of police K9s in the Villages of Kimberly and Little Chute.

