KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in the Fox Valley are looking for a 56-year-old man after he allegedly fled during a traffic stop.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, during the evening of December 1, 56-year-old Thomas Haanen allegedly fled during a traffic stop. Haanen was reportedly coming from the Quality Inn in the Village of Kimberly.

Officials say they have probable cause to arrest Haanen on multiple charges. Below is a statement from the department’s release:

Our department has probable cause to arrest Haanen on the following charges: Vehicle Operator Flee/ Elude an Officer, Second Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Resisting Arrest, Operating While Suspended, and Abduction of Another Child – Detaining Away from Home. Fox Valley Metro Police Department on Facebook

Anyone with information regarding Haanen’s location is asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department or the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided.