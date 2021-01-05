Fox Valley Metro Police Department needs your help to add much needed police K-9 unit to the force

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) A police agency down in the Fox Cities is looking to bring another officer on board. But they need the public’s help to add a police K-9 to their department.

Ask Lt. Mark Wery the one law enforcement tool Fox Valley Metro has long needed and he’ll tell you a police K-9 program.

“The majority of agencies in our area have a police K-9. We are one of the few that do not,” said Wery.

Since early 2020 this department has been talking of adding a K-9 officer, to help get a handle on the growing issue of illegal drugs.

“Meth and cocaine are just more prevalent here in the Fox Valley than they were 10 – 15 years ago,” Lt. Wery said.

While ending a constant reliance on police K-9’s working in surrounding departments. Now they are moving forward.

For years Fox Valley Metro has had to call in surrounding departments for assistance when a K-9 was needed. This effort will change that for good.

Last August a Metro Police K-9 Foundation was founded by members of the community, with a goal of raising $100,000 to get a K-9 officer program going.

“The foundation really is here to be the funding piece of this K-9 program,” said Kell Bales, president of the foundation .

“We’re able to raise the funds by getting donations, taxpayers don’t have to pay for anything,” said Deanna Fifield, also with the foundation.

And so far the public is responding generously through the sale of various items on the foundation’s Facebook page and through a number of direct donations.

“We’re at about $14,000 or $15,000,” Bales said.

The hope is to raise enough money to train and outfit the police K-9 and the department’s handler sometime this year.

“I’m hopeful and I’m confident in their ability to make 2021 a reality,” Wery said.

Bringing a sorely needed crime fighting tool to Fox Valley Metro.

If you’d like to donate to the effort follow this link to the foundations Facebook page.