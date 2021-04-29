Fox Valley Metro Police respond to swatting call in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a report of a family disturbance that allegedly resulted in someone dying Thursday.

According to a release, the department was informed around 8 p.m. that a suspect had armed himself with a rifle and explosives and would confront responding officers near the 1700 block of Buchanan Street in the Village of Little Chute.

When they arrived at the location, police say they secured the area around the home and requested all neighbors to shelter in place.

After making contact with the house, officers determined there were no victims or an active threat inside the home.

The department says this call was the result of swatting, the act of making a prank call for emergency services for the purpose of creating a large police response.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says they will continue to investigate the source of the swatting call in the coming days.