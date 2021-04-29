FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley Metro Police respond to swatting call in Little Chute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fox Valley Metro Police

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department responded to a report of a family disturbance that allegedly resulted in someone dying Thursday.

According to a release, the department was informed around 8 p.m. that a suspect had armed himself with a rifle and explosives and would confront responding officers near the 1700 block of Buchanan Street in the Village of Little Chute.

When they arrived at the location, police say they secured the area around the home and requested all neighbors to shelter in place.

After making contact with the house, officers determined there were no victims or an active threat inside the home.

The department says this call was the result of swatting, the act of making a prank call for emergency services for the purpose of creating a large police response.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department says they will continue to investigate the source of the swatting call in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten