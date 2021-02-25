Fox Valley Miracle League program to return in 2021, registration open

(WFRV) – Registration is now open for players and volunteers for the 2021 Miracle Leauge of the Fox Valley.

Last year’s season was canceled due to COVID, and this year’s season will take place with safety measures in place, according to officials. Goodwill North Central Wisconsin sponsors the league as well as other leagues across 35 counties.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back to the field for the 2021 Miracle League season,” said Jennie Moore, Goodwill NCW Mission Services vice president.

Goodwill NCW and the Miracle League programs say they will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials’ guidelines for the upcoming season

Miracle League is a program that gives children ages 4-19 with intellectual and/or physical disabilities the opportunity to play organized baseball in a noncompetitive league on a safe, accessible field with a synthetic surface.

Each player is paired with a community volunteer. Community volunteers also serve as coaches, announcers and umpires during the season.

This year is the eleventh season of the Miracle Leauge of the Fox Valley, and games are played at the John Wollner Fox Cities Miracle Field at Memorial Park in Appleton.

According to officials, there will not be an opening-day celebration this year. There will be no practices, and an all-league meeting will be held on June 5.

The season plans to start on June 7, and for more information on how to signup visit their website.