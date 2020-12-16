Fox Valley musicians put on grocery store concert for the holidays

MENASHA, Wisc. (WFRV) – Christmas music is one sure fire way of getting into the holiday spirit.

But with so many live performances canceled because Covid-19, how possibly can that happen?

For the musicians in the Neenah High School Orchestra it means putting on a concert on the balcony over the Festival Foods in Menasha.

Tuesday night was their first time trying it and for many their first time performing together in several months.

“We usually play senior centers and theatres at Christmas time,” explained Neenah High School junior Kaylan Kruger-Olson. “But not a grocery store. It’s a lot different.”

They say they are grateful for the opportunity to get back before a live audience.

They’ll be playing the Festival Food on Oneida in Menasha again next Tuesday, December 22nd starting at 6:30 p.m.