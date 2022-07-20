APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley nonprofit had a busy day installing ‘life-changing’ fall prevention equipment for those in need throughout the community.

Rebuilding Together Fox Valley worked with interns from SECURA on Wednesday, July 20, to get hands-on training and experience while installing equipment in eight different homes, impacting roughly 14 homeowners by the end of the day.

One of the homeowners described how much this equipment means to her, “When I got the call from (Rebuilding Together) and they explained what they could do for me, I was about ready to jump to the ceiling,” explained Appleton/Grand Chute resident and installation recipient Linda Wiegand. “Without this equipment, I wouldn’t be able to stay in my home and I want to stay in my home.”

Allowing people who need assistance to stay in their homes longer is exactly what Rebuilding Together Fox Valley does with its home modifications.

“After we do a fall install, we send out a survey a year later to see how they are doing. The results that we’ve seen so far is that the installation reduces the likelihood of a fall by 88%,” explained Brent Bowman, Development and Outreach Manager. “The goal at the end of the day is to allow the homeowners to age in place, stay in their home, and live independently as long as they can.”

If you would like to help Rebuilding Together Fox Valley you can either volunteer or donate. Training and tools are provided to volunteers.

For more information about Rebuilding Together Fox Valley, you can visit their website.