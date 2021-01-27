Fox Valley opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic February 2nd

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Details of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Fox Cities are slowly coming to light.

According to the City of Appleton, a vaccine clinic will be open Tuesday, February 2 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on Lawrence Street.

More details will be released Thursday the 28th by health and city officials.

The COVID-19 testing operations that are located at the Exhibition Center will be relocated to Reid Golf Course on Fremont Street on Monday, February 1.

