APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve.

Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.

“Veterans Day is very important because it’s a day for us to celebrate our freedoms that many veterans have fought for,” said Veteran Dennis O’Connor.

The Fox Valley Veteran Council’s tribute event took place at the old Outagamie County courthouse. Veteran Dennis Oconnor served for thirty years and says he did it proudly for American citizens.

“The title to me is important because I’ve served for not only my family, my friends, my neighbors, just everybody so that they can step out of their house and go on vacations, they can go do anything that they want, and they can do it safely,” stated Oconnor.

Timothy Cody, president of the fox valley veteran council, says veterans sacrifice more than we will ever know.

“Taking you away from your home, taking you away from your job, and to the ultimate end you can lose your life for your nation, but each veteran at one point in time or another has said that’s me, I will do that,” said Cody.

Cody says as people across the country celebrate Veterans’ Day, there is only one true way to honor those serving.

“You can buy them a meal, you can do all those things, but the most important thing is to be the citizen, the American citizen that makes us proud to have served for you, to be that citizen, that’s the most important thing,” stated Cody.

American Legion Post 38, along with other Veteran service organizations, supported the event.