(WFRV) – Even though an online food delivery service driver was taken into custody, an officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department wanted to make sure a family got their ice cream before it melted.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department posted on their Facebook about an incident where an online food delivery service driver was taken into custody. Apparently, a family ordered some ice cream to be delivered to their home, but the driver did not make the trip.

Authorities say that the driver was taken into custody, but Officer Pynenberg and the afternoon shift officers wanted to make sure the order was completed.

Photo courtesy of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department

Time was of the essence since the order was ice cream, and everyone wanted to avoid having the treats melt. The Fox Valley Metro Police Department did say that neither Office Pynenberg or K9 Rax gave the ice cream a taste test before the delivery.

The department did want to thank the family for posing for a photo. There was no information on what the diver was taken into custody for.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.