FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A photographer in the Fox Valley is showcasing women over 40 years old to empower them and prove that beauty does not come with an expiration date.

Shelly Johnson is the only Wisconsinite taking pictures for the 40 Over 40 campaign. The project is meant for women between the ages of 40 and 60 with an inspiring story to tell, but Johnson made an exception for Sally Wesner, an 80-year-old woman from Oshkosh.

“I lost my oldest son, who was a former police officer, and I think that’s how Shelly and I connected because of our loss of our sons,” said Wesner. “When we talked, we just really hit it off.”

Connecting with her clients is the main reason Johnson joined the campaign.

“I connect with everybody that I photograph, and we have a lot in common,” added Johnson. “It’s something that I enjoy. It empowers women, shows women that they can be confident and beautiful, and they don’t have to be all glamorous.”

Even though they do not have to be glamorous, for Wesner, it certainly was nice being under the spotlight and getting the chance to flaunt for the camera.

“It makes you feel that you do have confidence in yourself and that you do look pretty and you can try on different clothes,” said Wesner. “It’s an exciting experience.”

So far, Johnson has photographed 20 of 40 women, and when the campaign is done, there will be a gallery of all the photos in October.

Johnson is still looking for the remaining 20 clients, and those interested can sign up here.