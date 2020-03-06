Fox Valley principal uses social media to read to her students

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Little Chute Elementary school is one of many across the state celebrating “Read Across America” week.

Along with special programming, the school’s principal, Vanessa Moran, has found a unique way to encourage her students to read all year long.

Principal Moran’s “Tucked in Tuesdays” helps her to share her love of reading with her students on the school’s Facebook page…

She posts her messages each week regardless of where she may find herself at 7 p.m. on a Tuesday evening.

During “Read Across America” week, she found herself in the middle of an administrative meeting and she took the opportunity to get everyone to read their favorite “Seuss-ism”.

The video now has more views than the district has students and Principal Moran hopes her “Tucked in Tuesdays” will continue to show others that reading is not only fundamental, but it can also be fun.

“I want the students here at Little Chute Elementary school and really anyone who sees my videos to know that reading is so very important.”, says Moran, “It’s a foundational skill and it’s going to unlock so many avenues in their lives if they foster and build that innate love of reading for themselves.”

You can find the school’s Facebook page here: https://m.facebook.com/lcasdmustangs?_rdr