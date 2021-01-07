Fox Valley restaurant owner and six accomplices charged, cocaine offenses

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven people have been charged with offenses related to distributing large amounts of cocaine in the Fox Valley.

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin has announced the charges of the following people:

40-year-old Luis Morales from Appleton, WI

26-year-old Eduardo Morales from Rialto, CA

36-year-old Sandra Munoz from Appleton, WI

30-year-old Jennifer Almeida-Sandoval from Hilbert, WI

32-year-old Javier Guzman-Becerra from Menasha, WI

66-year-old Frank DiMatteo from New London, WI

42-year-old Cory J. Ulrich from Appleton, WI

All seven people have been charged with different offenses related to possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, with Luis additionally charged with felon on possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, Luis is the owner of several restaurants in the Fox Valley, including Mr. Taco (Appleton, Kimberly, and Hilbert locations) and Savor Food & Spirits.

Through investigation, officials say the seven people have been distributing cocaine in Appleton as far back as June of 2019.

On several occasions, officials say Luis arranged for employees of Mr. Taco to distribute and accept payments for large amounts of cocaine at the Mr. Taco (Kimberly) restaurant.

According to a release, over two kilograms of cocaine were seized from Luis’ vehicle and residence during a takedown on Dec. 2, 2020.

If convicted, officials say Luis, Eduardo, Sandra, Frank, and Cory face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Jennifer and Javier face a mandatory minimum of 5 years and up to 40 years in prison.

Officials say the seven people were charged on a multi-year investigation led by law enforcement agents and officers from multiple agencies.