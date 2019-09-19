Fox Valley Restaurant Week returns for week-long celebration of local dining

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Bring yourself and a hungry appetite to the Fox Valley as this week marks the return of a delicious event- no forks required!

Fox Valley Restaurant Week returns September 19-25 with the concept of restaurants promoting a week of lunch and dinner specials offering a price-fixed 3-course menu. It has become a popular culinary tradition in many markets as residents support the local dining community by exploring new entrées or patronizing favorite venues.

Participating restaurants are excited to bring back the +1 initiative to this year’s Fox Valley Restaurant Week. For each plate served at a participating restaurant over the course of the week, $1 will be donated back into the community, benefiting Volunteer Fox Cities.

This monetary donation will help support the local nonprofit community, as Volunteer Fox Cities’ mission is to connect volunteers to community needs in the Fox Cities region through outreach and education. The 26-year-old organization supports more than 100 different nonprofits in their volunteering recruitment, training, education and more. Last year, Restaurant Weekers plated up 8,897 times, making almost a $9,000 donation back to the community!

You can find a full listing of those participating restaurants as well as more information about Restaurant Week online right here.

Be sure to tune-in to Local 5 This Morning from 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will be live from GingeRootz Asian Grill and Osorio’s Latin Fusion with a behind-the-scenes look!