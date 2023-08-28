GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – President of the Midwest Warriors fastpitch softball program is not only making an impact with his players on the field but in his community as well.

Tim Edens founded the Midwest Warriors 7 years ago when he was inspired by coaching softball for his daughters. The program currently has 7 teams, with age ranges of 6-18. It is all-year-round and inclusive, as Edens never makes cuts.

When it comes to his love for inspiring his players, Edens says, “I enjoy when kids come up and call me coach. I enjoy seeing the progress and growth that happens year to year.”

He also says the players are ‘like his family’. His players appreciate Edens too. When Local 5 spoke to some of them, words that came to their minds were patience, dedication, and generous.

Player on the 14U team Jessie Kaiser says, “He’s very good at teaching us how to do it, but not in a strict sort of way. It’s very inclusive and supportive.”

“He’s just always has so much energy and is ready to play the game of softball,” Adele Weyenberg, another 14U player says.

Adele’s mom Tammy Weyenberg also credits Edens for being a role model for her daughter.

“The amount of time that Tim puts into each one of these girls is probably something you will never see. It seems to me like it’s really a vocation or an act of service for the way that he provides instruction and fun,” Weyenberg says.

The lessons and rewards he gives go far beyond the softball field. Edens uses his position to give back to the community. For the last 3 years, he and his warriors have donated thousands of pounds of food to the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

About his donations, Social Services Director with the Salvation Army Patrick Leigl says, “We really appreciate the Midwest Warriors fastpitch donations, the food donation, and the commitment that they have to community.”

The Midwest Warriors will collect donations from the Salvation Army on November 19th at Player’s Choice in Appleton. To help the Midwest Warriors or get involved in the program, visit their Facebook page.