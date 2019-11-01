Fox Valley State Highways closed Friday night for sign installations

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) Full road closures are scheduled for 9 o’clock Friday night as part of the Wisconsin 441 tri-county project.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, large sign structures are going to be installed. The following areas will be impacted:

• Full closure on westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 from 9 p.m. on Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday between Oneida Street and WIS 47/Appleton Road.

• Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 off-ramp to WIS 47/Appleton Road closed 9 p.m. on Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

• Westbound US 10/southbound WIS 441 on-ramp from Oneida Street closed 9 p.m. on Friday to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.



WisDOT reminds drivers that all lane restrictions and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.