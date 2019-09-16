Fox Valley students campaigning for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Fox Valley high school students are coming together to raise money for a special cause, with a little help from the community.

It’s all for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as students are currently signing up for the annual, nationwide fundraiser. This year’s campaign in the Fox Valley is getting started with the Fox Valley Students of the Year campaign. As of now, there are seven students signed up for the 2020 campaign.

“We’re really just looking for those students that want to make a difference in their community, whether it be just doing local work and working within their schools or if they’ve been impacted by cancer and they want to make a difference as well,” said Jess Pfister, Campaign Specialist for Students of the Year Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

There are three different campaigns across Wisconsin- Milwaukee and Madison are the other two. Currently, the Fox Valley campaign has 5 teams of students, with 7 students in total. The goal? To have 15 teams of students by January.

“I feel that really, deep down, there is a bigger group of people who really care about more smaller communities, other people and that this really brings it out,” said Aydan Hughes, Neenah High School. “It just shows that everyone else is willing to help out others. I feel like it’s just good for our generation.”

“I think, especially when it comes to the presentations, that was one of my favorite things last year is when we would walk in, the people we’d be presenting to, their mouths would just drop when they’d say we are juniors at Appleton North High School,” said Pfister. “They would be like, ‘What? We thought you were in college.’ So it’s really growing their professional skills on that end.”

Last year, the winner of the Student of the Year campaign was Thomas “Tip” Hogerty from St. Mary’s Catholic School. Hogerty raised over $50,000 and, collectively, five teams raised about $120,000.

The fundraiser will be getting underway January 30, 2020 and will run through March 19. There is a current goal to have eight students signed up by the end of September. Those students who are interested in signing up can send an email to jessica.pfister@lls.org.