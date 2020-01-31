Fox Valley students host fundraiser for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley students are giving back to children suffering from cancer with a local fundraiser.

The students are on a seven-week campaign to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

It’s all part of the annual Students of the Year Campaign.

“If we can let everyone know about all of the greatness that the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is doing, and that’s what really matters so we’re hoping to reach out to people at school and youth groups and hold some events here and there,” Rylie Hechel from Appleton North High School told Local 5.

There are five teams of students across Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Madison. The fundraiser runs through mid-March.