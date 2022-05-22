GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Fox Valley resident is in custody after a hit-and-run incident led to them breaking into a home to try to hide on Saturday evening.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, at around 6 p.m., officers responded to northbound Highway 41 at Lynndale Drive in the Town of Grand Chute for a report of a hit-and-run.

A witness told officials that the driver of the striking vehicle, who was identified as a 30-year-old Fox Valley resident, ran from the vehicle after it came to a stop.

There were no injuries reported from the hit-and-run incident.

Authorities say the suspect then ran into an unknown home that was located in the 3900 block of Fox Glove Drive in the Town of Grand Chute. A resident of the home quickly called 9-1-1 to report the break-in.

When officers arrived at the home, they reportedly found the suspect trying to hide in the house.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Outagamie County Jail for Burglary, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Prescription Drugs without a Valid Prescription, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony Bail Jumping, and a Probation Hold.

The suspect was also issued criminal citations for hit and run and operating after revocation.