Fox Valley taverns react to changes in alcohol sales

Class B licensed businesses can now sell liquor to-go in Wisconsin starting Sunday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRVP Bars and restaurants in Wisconsin now have a new way to sell alcohol thanks to a bill Governor Evers signed into law on Friday.

Class B licensed businesses can now sell liquor to-go, by the glass, with to-go orders, and a tamper-evident seal.

Heather Keddell, Northland Pub’s bar manager says, “I think this is a way to have customers feel comfortable still getting their favorite cocktails to take home with them.”

For pubs in the Fox Valley affected by pandemic seating restrictions, this law offers some financial relief.

Keddell says, “I think the pub has lost a lot of revenue in the last year covid has hit the hospitality industry the hardest and we’re looking forward to new ways to get new revenue and always grow the business.”

Ali Fragerlind, Front of Housse Managers at Stone Arch Brew Pub says, “I was definitely excited because I see it as another revenue stream for our business. There are a lot of people who are still more comfortable eating at home but want to enjoy restaurant-style food and drinks.”

For those who pick up curbside businesses say alcohol checks are still in place.

Keddell says, “We do check IDs to make sure that we aren’t serving minors.”

Fragerlind says, “If somebody called and asked to order 20 Old Fashioneds, we would definitely be aware of quantities and still trying to serve safely and also ensuring that these are going to their homes.”

