Fox Valley Tech celebrates the growth of women in agriculture

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Farming sows nearly $105 billion dollars into our state’s economy and one local college is celebrating the 48th National Agriculture Day by recognizing diversity.

Dr. Lori Nagel, Department Chair of Agriculture says, “Many of our jobs in agriculture are seven days a week, have some highly seasonal hours. So we need to step back and celebrate the folks that are doing that on a day-to-day basis.

The Fox Valley Technical College is celebrating National Agriculture Day by recognizing the growing number of women in its agriculture programs.

Whitney Ferfecki, a student at Fox Valley tech says, “I would like to do something with dairy herd management or milk testing after graduation.”

Jodie Weyland, another student at Fox Valley tech says, “Upon graduation, I am looking to pursue the area of agronomy.”

Diversity in farming has shifted so much so that classrooms are filling up with more and more women.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of females in our program. Our percentage has increased to fifty-four percent across all of our eighteen programs here at Fox Valley Technical College,” says Dr. Nagel.

Ferfecki says, “I think it’s kind of cool that there’s a lot of females in my class and it’s good for the agriculture community.”

School officials say it’s becoming more common to see an all-female class as women become more secure in performing a variety of roles in agriculture.

Dr. Lori Nagel says, “We see women entering all of our fields. We see more of an interest as we gain an understanding of the technology and women gain the confidence to be able to enter into some of those more technical areas.”

Weyland says, “The growers that I scouted for were all male and surprisingly enough they made me feel very welcome in my position. They valued my opinion and my knowledge.”

Agriculture contributes nearly 437-thousand jobs to our state.