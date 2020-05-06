Live Now
Fox Valley Tech horticulture department returning saved plants to campus homes

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a special day for the horticulture department at the Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton as they save some campus plants.

About 200 plants from around campus – from inside academic halls and faculty offices – were rescued Tuesday and place inside the horticulture department’s greenhouse.

Much of the Fox Valley Technical College Appleton campus was closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, leaving many plants neglected. The horticulture department, including students, were able to rescue the plants in March.

Now, the collected plants are making their way back into the rites of spring.

“We’ll be moving them back out in all the different areas in the campus where they were and the custodial crew, if we can’t have an intern come in, will take over maintaining the ones in their area,” Rox Rausch-Oleson, a horticulture instructor, tells WFRV Local 5.

The collection of plants can be found at Fox Valley Technical College’s Service Motor Company Agriculture Center.

