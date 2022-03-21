APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Facial recognition training is coming to Fox Valley Technical College’s National Criminal Justice Training Center (NCJTC).

According to college officials, FVTC and Biometrica Systems Inc. will team up on basic, face recognition fundamentals like understanding data, data privacy, creating case-use guidelines for facial recognition, ensuring accountability, and preventing human bias.

“Our core mission has always been to deliver innovative training and technical assistance solutions to combat public safety and community challenges,” said Brad Russ, executive director of NCJTC. “Two of those challenges today are to strengthen trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve, while also leveraging technology in an ethical and responsible manner. This partnership combines our expertise in training and Biometrica’s expertise in using big data and facial recognition in support of public safety to build this new course.”

Officials say this technology is already being used at a federal level and can help identify suspects based on facial recognition. It’s expected to assist with investigations of all kinds, including crimes related to missing, exploited, and abused children.

“You don’t give an officer a firearm without proper training, reinforced by use-of-force policies that define acceptable use under a range of circumstances. It should work the same way with technology-based tools and information. Give them the tools they need to improve their investigative capabilities in a tech-dominated world, but after they have been trained in the proper use of those tools,” said Russ.

The training program for law enforcement is scheduled to begin around August and September.

For more information regarding the NCJTC, click here.