Fox Valley Technical College Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting training facility opens

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday trainees from across the state will be the first group to ever go through the new Fox Valley Technical College Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) training facility.

The new ARFF training facility is in partnership with the Appleton International Airport and will be the go-to-place for advanced fire training in the specialized field of airport rescue across the USA.

The event for tomorrow is said to showcase their new hands-on skills at this one-of-a-kind venue in the Midwest, which is allegedly one of just a few in the nation. 

