Fox Valley Technical College graduate makes history

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Just six months ago, Macey Pingel graduated from Chilton High School.

Today, she became the first graduate in Fox Valley Technical College’s history to earn a college diploma and a high school diploma in the same year.

Macey used the college’s dual credit courses to complete much of her degree credits while she still attended high school.

After attending Fox Valley Technical College for only one semester, she joined the other winter graduates on stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to receive her diploma.

For more information on FVTC’s programs: https://www.fvtc.edu/