Fox Valley Technical College holds in-person graduation for first time since winter 2019

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-Whether it’s college or high school, graduation day is a milestone in life.

The best word to describe the winter 2021 graduating class at Fox Valley Technical College would be resilient. College officials tell Local Five news that there were 529 graduating students at FVTC’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, 288 of these students graduated with honors.

“I never thought I’d get to that moment, so now that I did it was a great feeling,” says Devyn Heise who graduated with a degree in Applied Science of Occupational Therapy on Sunday.

Heise is a mother and says juggling being a parent, working a job, and going to school was tough, but she’s glad she stuck with it to finish off her degree.

The masks graduates wore on Sunday at the ceremony were a symbol of a shared adversity each of them went through throughout the last two school years.

“At first it was a hard transition, everything was up in the air and nobody knew what was going to happen,” says Andrew Kesler who graduated Sunday with a degree in Automated Manufacturing Systems Technology.

“It’s been tough adapting to the online classes but the teachers here at FVTC really helped out with that,” says Jake Averkamp who graduated with a degree in Industrial Welding Technology.

Sunday was Fox Valley Technical College’s first in-person graduation ceremony since winter 2019. Graduates say it was a game changer having the ceremony in person.

“That was everything, I loved having it in person,” says Averkamp.

The ceremony took place at the UW-Oshkosh Kolf Sports Center.