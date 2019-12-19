Fox Valley Technical College includes human trafficking awareness in their trucking program

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Human trafficking has become a state-wide issue and Fox Valley Technical College has become a driving force in the fight against it.

The college has incorporated human trafficking awareness into their student trucking program.

The program works with organizations like Truckers Against Trafficking to educate student drivers on how to recognize and respond to situations where they feel someone may be at risk.

Wallet cards containing warning signs and hotline numbers are just one tool given to each student before they take to the roads.

Roughly 3,000 students have participated in the awareness training since the college incorporated it back in 2012.

The program has helped to rescue more than 1,200 people from traffickers.