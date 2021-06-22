Fox Valley Technical College names next President

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Technical College Board of Trustees on Tuesday, June 22, the board has approved the nomination of Dr. Chris Matheny as the FVTC’s new President.

Dr. Matheny is currently the college’s Executive Vice President for instruction and chief academic officer. He brings more than 25 years of instructional and administrative experience in higher education, 17 of those years served at FVTC.

The board held a special meeting on Tuesday, and approved the selection of Dr. Matheny.

Dr. Matheny will be the seventh president of FVTC succeeding Dr. Susan May. Dr. May is scheduled to retire on July, 31 following a 38-year tenure with the college in multiple roles, 13 of those years as the President.

“Our goal in this search was to find a dynamic leader who recognizes the importance of meeting the needs of our diverse student population…we are confident Dr. Matheny is that leader,” says Board Chair member Patty Van Ryzin.

Dr. Matheny will start as the Fox Valley Technical College’s new President beginning August, 1.