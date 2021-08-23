Fox Valley Technical College offering more in-person classes

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-If you walk around Fox Valley Technical College you may notice that there are more people around.

FVTC administrators say the college will offer 15 percent more in-person classes than they were able to offer last year. They say almost all classes will have at least one section offered in person.

Monday was the first day of the semester for students. Professors say they’re excited for the new school year.

“I taught completely virtual last year and it’s so nice to see the students and the smiles and I know we’re masked up but you can still see the smiles,” says Fox Valley Technical College physics and chemistry instructor Jeanna Raymakers.

Both administrators and students see the advantages of being able to offer more in-person classes this year.

“It feels like more of an open atmosphere where you can freely talk about questions and get help right away,” says Fox Valley Technical College student Michael Kraft.

“Social connection is important and working collaboratively is important,” says Interim Vice President of Student Services Rayon Brown.



The college will require mask wearing in all of its campus buildings this semester.

“We align what we do based on guidance from the CDC,” says Brown. “We understand to keep and maintain in-person classes, we have to listen to the experts to the best of our abilities.

It’s only the first day of the semester, but so far students and instructors say they don’t mind wearing masks.

“I have no problem with the school deciding to go 100 percent masks,” says Kraft.

“If masking will keep everyone safe whether it’s the students or staff that’s what we go with,” says Raymakers.

The college says they will offer masks at building entrances in case somebody forgets to bring one. They say they will accommodate people who say they have a medical reason for not being able to mask up, and security guards are around if they ever need extra help enforcing the rule.

