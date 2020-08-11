Fox Valley Technical College official resigns after controversial comments found on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley Technical College official has resigned after controversial statements were found on one of his social media accounts.

According to FVTC, “Christopher Jossart, manager of media relations, has resigned effective August 10, 2020, and has been relieved of his duties immediately. Our institution remains committed to a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion that offers opportunity for all students, employees, and our communities.”

While FVTC could not provide additional details, they did confirm to WFRV Local 5 that the posts called for the elimination of Black Lives Matter and warned of Islam infiltrating every nation.

According to a statement from The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, Jossart “reportedly called the Black Lives Matter movement ‘a disgrace’ and ‘get rid of the anti-American filth causing cancer to our nation’ on a post about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is a Muslim. Jossart stated: ‘Islam is all over the world infiltrating every nation, and (Joe) Biden wants their beliefs in our already tainted public school curriculum.’ He also called COVID-19 ‘a hoax from China.'”

Jossart did not immediately respond to WFRV Local 5’s request for comment.

