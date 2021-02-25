Fox Valley Technical College plans for expanded in-person learning in fall

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall 2021 semester for Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) will expand in-person classes at all campuses and regional centers.

According to FVTC close to 60% of FVTC’s current programs are already doing in-person, hands-on training.

The following adjustments will be made going forward:

A full set of programs, classes, labs and support services will continue – or return – to an in-person and on-campus environment.

Online learning and support services will continued to be offered, and FVTC will also plan to expand online offerings so students have the flexibility to learn around their own schedule.

Small-group on-campus tours will resume starting in March.

Faculty and student services staff will continue to be accessible to help students explore programs, navigate the admissions process, choose classes and explore financial aid options.

Campus activities, such as clubs and organizations, will begin planning fall events and activities across campuses and centers.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been successfully and safely responding to the technical education needs of our region,” says Dr. Chris Matheny, executive vice president and chief academic officer.