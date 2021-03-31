FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley Technical College President announces retirement

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following 38 years at Fox Valley Technical College, Dr. Susan May has announced her retirement.

According to officials, Dr. May joined FVTC in 1983 and was named president and CEO of the college in 2008. The retirement will be effective July 31, 2021.

“Together, we have navigated three of the greatest challenges in the College’s history,” Dr. May said in a message to faculty and staff.

According to officials, Dr. May helped spearhead efforts to expand FVTC’s partneships with Appleton International Airport, and helped navigate the college through the pandemic.

“Navigating our large and diversified organization through this past year has been a huge undertaking, but we have an outstanding team that’s certainly risen to the challenge,” Dr. May said.

The Fox Valley Technical College Board of Trustees will begin the search and hiring process for a new president immedaitely, according to officials.

