FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley Technical College, UW-Madison sign transfer agreement

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) students will be able to transfer credits to UW-Madison after the college signed a transfer agreement.

According to officials, the agreement will allow students in the FVTC district to get an associate of arts or associate of science degree through classes at FVTC and online through Madison College. Students can then transfer these credits to many private Wisconsin Colleges and most of the UW system including UW-Madison.

Students will now be able to earn the 60-credit associate degree at FVTC and then transfer those credits to a four-year university and can save 30% in tuition costs compared to a four-year university, according to FVTC.

“College can be expensive, and we all want to make sure we are using our resources wisely. This partnership provides students in the FVTC District something we haven’t had at before: the opportunity to complete general education coursework in a program that is financial aid eligible,” says FVTC Dean of General Students, Dr. Jennifer Lanter.

Students will also be eligible for financial aid, as previously students taking gen-ed classes at any technical college could not seek out financial aid.

FVTC is the only technical college in the New North offering this program.

The new partnership will be offered to FVTC students starting with the fall 2021 semester.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship

Following in Footsteps: Dylan Wurtz hired as Menasha boys basketball coach

Appleton North wins first Gold Ball at state soccer

UW-Oshosh claims WIAC softball tourney title, automatic NCAA bid

Marty Paulsen