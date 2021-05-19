Fox Valley Technical College, UW-Madison sign transfer agreement

(WFRV) – Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) students will be able to transfer credits to UW-Madison after the college signed a transfer agreement.

According to officials, the agreement will allow students in the FVTC district to get an associate of arts or associate of science degree through classes at FVTC and online through Madison College. Students can then transfer these credits to many private Wisconsin Colleges and most of the UW system including UW-Madison.

Students will now be able to earn the 60-credit associate degree at FVTC and then transfer those credits to a four-year university and can save 30% in tuition costs compared to a four-year university, according to FVTC.

“College can be expensive, and we all want to make sure we are using our resources wisely. This partnership provides students in the FVTC District something we haven’t had at before: the opportunity to complete general education coursework in a program that is financial aid eligible,” says FVTC Dean of General Students, Dr. Jennifer Lanter.

Students will also be eligible for financial aid, as previously students taking gen-ed classes at any technical college could not seek out financial aid.

FVTC is the only technical college in the New North offering this program.

The new partnership will be offered to FVTC students starting with the fall 2021 semester.