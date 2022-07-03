(WFRV) – Students in the Fox Valley are raising money for their summer theatre performances.

Local thespians are hosting car washes throughout the month of July to help fund their production of Shakespeare’s ‘Merchant of Venice.’

Students say that their summer Shakespeare theatre program doesn’t receive outside funding so this event is a big help in covering those production costs.

“We need money to build our set; all the wood we have to buy for our set. We need money to buy fabrics for our costumes. This show is going to take place in the renaissance and our costume designer is making a lot of new incredible costumes so we need money to fund that,” shared incoming junior, Audra Jenike.

The next car wash will take place on Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m.

The summer Shakespeare theatre program has been active since 1987.