APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Transit is cutting back services because they do not have enough drivers to complete routes during peak times.

Ron McDonald, the Fox Valley Transit General Manager said, “Drivers, I think we’re down probably almost 25% where we should be.”

McDonald said it is difficult to find commercial drivers because of the list of qualifications.

He said they need a commercial drivers license. “They also have to be able to obtain a passenger endorsement and they also have to have their airbrake restriction lifted on their license,” said McDonald.

McDonald said there are jobs for people that do not have their commercial drivers license.

He said, “We also operate a contracted service which is called VT2.”

These smaller vehicles help take people — like senior citizens — to specific appointments. He said they are recruiting both kinds of drivers and the website say pay starts at just under $22 an hour after training.

In addition McDonald said, “We offer very good benefits and our pay is in line with what everyone else is.”

