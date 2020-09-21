FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley venue to hold free drive-in movie nights

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley venue will host free drive-in movie nights this weekend.

Movie fans of all ages are invited to attend “The Park and View Free Movie Series” outside Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

The free movie series kicks off on Friday, Sept. 25, with Goosebumps 2. On Saturday, the feature film will be Dirty Dancing, the original version.

The Menominee Nation Arena parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor theater starting at sunset. The lot will be general admission. Gates open at 6 p.m.

No carry-ins will be allowed but food and drinks can be ordered from the Maple Pub using the Fan Food delivery app.

Organizers say attendees will be required to wear face masks outside their cars, in the Maple Pub, and in the restrooms inside the arena.

“We hope to provide our guests with a bit of relaxation and family entertainment by safely bringing our community together for the Park and View Free Movie Series,” says Jason Fields, General Manager Menominee Nation Arena. “We’ve got a classic film in Dirty Dancing and a great family fall movie in Goosebumps 2. We are thrilled to partner with local businesses to give the community free entertainment during these times and we hope to create memorable experiences for our guests at Menominee Nation Arena.”

