Fox Valley Veterans Council receives $10,000 grant to support Fox Valley Veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A $10,000 grant made available in Northeast Wisconsin will be put towards supporting veterans across the Fox Valley.

According to AT&T Wisconsin, in collaboration with New Horizon and the Fox Valley Veterans Council, a $10,000 AT&T Foundation grant will be used to support a new Veterans Education & Training (VET) program aimed to provide tech education, learning resources, and skills to prepare veterans for future employment opportunities.

This training will also help veterans develop skills and certificates in the areas of cybersecurity, data management, networking, data analytics, IT project management, and software development.

Officials say training will be provided by New Horizons at their Learning Center on Grand Market Drive in Appleton.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and deserve our support,” said Timothy J. Cody, COL US Army (retired), president of the Fox Valley Veterans Council. “Our mission is to help support basic needs for our veterans, and gaining meaningful skills for employment is one of the most important needs we can assist with. We are pleased to partner with New Horizons and AT&T to provide tech education opportunities that will help local veterans gain the skills they need to enter the workforce.”

